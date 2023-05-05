Andew Homer Havko, Jr.

Andrew Homer Havko, Jr., 74, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, died of cancer on April 15, 2023, in Spartanburg.
He was born Nov. 10, 1948, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Catherine Lowrie Havko and Andrew Homer Havko, Sr.
He was a 1971 graduate of University of Pittsburgh with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
He later trained as a computer systems administrator and held that position with numerous companies.
He also helped his wife design and build theater sets for USC Upstate and Spartanburg Repertory Co.
In his later years he loved to garden, learn new technology and spend time with family.
Friends and family said he is fondly remembered as “Homer the Roamer” for his sweet, outgoing personality, and he made friends everywhere he went.
He was preceded in death by daughter Kimberly Beth (Havko) Self and grandchildren Jonathan Neet and Alexis Greene.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Christine Zikmund Havko; daughters Stephanie Greene of South Carolina and Tracy Lynn (Adam) McConathy of Poncha Springs; son, USAF Lt. Col Andrew (Lindsay) Havko of Illinois; brothers, Art, Ed, Fran, Jim and Fred; sisters, Biz Chalmers, Mary Goodman and Theresa Testa; grandchildren Steven (Caitlin) Havko, Jason Neet, Tori (Adrian) Odhiambo, Brandon Greene, Connor McConathy, Carson McConathy, Gideon Havko, Miriam Havko and Joanna Havko; great-grandson, Oliver Havko; and a great-granddaughter expected in August.
His service was at 11 a.m. April 22, 2023, at Hatcher Gardens in Spartanburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent via Venmo to @Tracy-McConathy.
Arrangements were with Bobo Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service in Spartanburg.
Online condolences can be offered at https://www.bobofuneralchapel.com/.
