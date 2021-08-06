Shirley Ann Ward Daugherty, 92, died July 9, 2021, at her home with family by her side.
She was born May 21, 1929, in Oconto, Nebraska, to Martha and Roland Ward.
She was raised in Oconto and Alliance, Nebraska.
On Feb. 15, 1947, she married William Daugherty.
Mrs. Daugherty moved to Roseville, California, in 1965 and started working at McClellan Air Force Base in 1966 as an aircraft safety inspector.
After serving for 27 years, she retired in 1992.
In 1996, Mrs. Daugherty moved with her twin sons, Dennis and Daniel, to Colorado to be closer to family.
Mrs. Daugherty loved to bowl and received several pins and patches over the years.
She also enjoyed the outdoors and tending to her flowers.
According to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she made the best strawberry ice cream.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gene Ward and John Ward; and son Steven Daugherty.
Survivors include her sister, Judith Garner; daughter, Victoria Eggleston; sons Paul Daugherty, Daniel Daugherty and Dennis Daugherty; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.