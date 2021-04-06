Dorothy Stuard, 91, of Salida died March 18, 2021, of natural causes, at Columbine Manor Nursing Home.
She was born Sept. 6, 1929, in Aspen, to Dr. Michael and Gladys McKenna.
She grew up in Aspen until her family moved to Breckenridge in the late 1940s.
She graduated from High School in Breckenridge in 1948.
She worked at the phone office in Breckenridge.
In 1955 she married Wayne Stuard in a double wedding ceremony with her sister Lucy and her husband Ralph.
The Stuards loved to go to dances, chop wood, fish, camp, and hunt old antique bottles.
They had two children together that she loved very much.
Mrs. Stuard was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and the Alter and Rosary Society in Breckenridge.
In 1971 the family moved to Salida.
Mrs. Stuard enjoyed cooking and especially baking delicious food for her family.
She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Friends and family said she was a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be greatly missed by all of her family.
They said they are so grateful to have had such a beautiful woman in all of their lives.
Mrs. Stuard was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters Lida, Alice, Cora and Lucy.
Survivors include her husband; daughter Cindy (Racinda), son Scott; granddaughter Jessica (Mike) Asher; grandson Frank (Sara) Stuard; great-grandchildren Scott Bradley, Pearl Asher, and Johnny and Lucy Stuard; and several nieces and nephews.
A private celebration of her life with family will be later this summer.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
