Lifelong Salida-area resident David Wayne Culp, 66, died June 23, 2021, at his home in Poncha Springs with his family by his side.
He was born May 6, 1955, in Salida to Charles R. and Verna (King) Culp.
Mr. Culp owned and operated Super Bowl Lanes in Salida for many years.
He was passionate about bowling, fishing, golfing and helping people.
Friends and family said he was compassionate to all who came to bowl while he owned the bowling alley.
He loved Wednesday afternoons at the bowling alley with Starpoint consumers.
He also enjoyed his many trips to Cripple Creek with his wife and his mother.
Mr. Culp was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, John Williams; and aunt Jancie King.
Survivors include his mother, Verna Culp-Williams of Salida; wife, Shannon Culp; sons, Adam Culp, Daniel Mac Bean, Jonathan Cole and Steven Cole; brother, Chip (Tamara) Culp; sister, Karen Purdy; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and cousins.
Per his request no services are planned.
Memorial contributions may be made to Chaffee County Starpoint toward consumers’ bowling activities in Salida and Special Olympics bowlers from Chaffee County.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
