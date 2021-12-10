Longtime Salida resident John Thomas Huntington, 78, died Nov. 30, 2021.
He was born March 25, 1943, in Breckenridge to Dean and Clara (Mullis) Huntington.
He met his future wife, Cheryl Ann Bolden, in 1961.
They were married in Breckenridge July 29, 1962.
The couple moved to Salida in 1974, where they raised their two girls.
Mr. Huntington worked for Butala Construction as a heavy equipment operator for more than 35 years.
He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as fishing, hunting and four-wheeling on Colorado’s back roads.
He also enjoyed tinkering in his garage, building and creating “yard art,” doing other projects for his family and keeping the old red 1940 Ford pickup running in tiptop shape.
Mr. Huntington was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Leroy Huntington; and sisters, Evelyn Schneidewind and Lois Caldwell.
Survivors include his wife; children, Lynnette (Rocco) Passarelli of Cañon City and Gina (Robert) Bickler of Lakewood; grandchildren, Kristin (Jacob) Hakes, Michael Passarelli and Kelsey (Taylor) Coon; great-grandchildren, Andrew Hakes and Bailey Turner; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
His celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 14, 2021, at the Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home Chapel in Salida.
A reception will follow at Shavano Manor Community Room, 525 W. 16th St.
Memorial donations may be made to Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
