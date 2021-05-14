Marit “Ruth” Simpson, 77, died May 9, 2021, at her home of natural causes.
She was born July 9, 1943, in Miami, Florida, to Marit and Edwin Mattson and was raised in the Lutheran Church.
She enjoyed a 31-year nursing career after graduating in 1963 from the Lutheran Hospital School for Nurses in Moline, Illinois.
She married her college sweetheart, Michael Simpson, on Oct. 3, 1964, and the couple settled in Davenport, Iowa.
Together they enjoyed RV traveling, camping and motor sports.
Mrs. Simpson owned and operated an antique store for several years in Davenport.
In 1987 the Simpson family moved to Buena Vista and purchased the KOA, which they renamed the Buena Vista Family Campground. Mrs. Simpson was in complete charge of the “cook shack” and camper registrations.
After her retirement in 1994, she and her artist friends opened the Courtyard Gallery, where she displayed her many oil and watercolor paintings and jewelry. Her family said this was her passion.
Mrs. Simpson volunteered with a variety of fine art organizations in Chaffee County and was a member of the Arkansas Valley Car Club and High Rocky Riders ATV Club.
Friends and family said she was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a good friend, who will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Edwin “Kenny” Mattson.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Sara Simpson of Colorado Springs; son, Matthew (Heather) Simpson of Buena Vista; grandchildren, McKenna and Kendall Simpson and Cameron Davis; sister, Ann Lowe; brother Paul Mattson of Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A small family gathering in her honor will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
