Former Salida resident Mary Woods, 67, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, died Jan. 23, 2023, at University of New Mexico Hospital after a brief battle with cancer.
In Salida she was known by her radio personality, Mary Rose.
She was born Jan. 16, 1956, in Munich, Germany, to U.S. Army Lt. Col. Norman and Helen Woods.
The family soon returned to the United States, where they lived in Baltimore (Dundalk), Maryland, Stamford (Glenbrook), Connecticut, and Arlington, Virginia.
She attended Bishop O’Connell High School in Arlington and graduated from The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., with a bachelor’s degree in drama.
She moved “out West” in the 1990s, living mostly in Salida, Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Albuquerque, where she fell in love with the people and cultures and never looked back east.
She was an accomplished actor who performed in theater, movies, television and streaming productions.
She was a member of SAG-AFTRA as well as Actors Equity Association and appeared on stage at Arden Players in Santa Fe, Arena Stage in Washington, D.C., Ford’s Theater in Washington, National Portrait Gallery in Washington and many other theaters.
Ms. Woods was also the voice of audio books, having recorded Talking Books for the Blind and Disabled for the Library of Congress (1979-2000). She won the Alexander Scourby Narrator of the Year Award for Fiction in 1977.
She had a prolific career in radio. She was host and interviewer for the Archdiocese of Santa Fe (2006-2021), hosted National Public Radio Morning Edition at KUNM (FM) in Albuquerque (2005-2006), was news contributor at KRCC in Colorado Springs (2004-2005) and was news director at KVRH/KBVC in Salida (1996-2005).
She loved music, literature, movies, archery and poetry and was passionate in all her activities and interactions.
Friends said they admired her generosity, compassion, honesty, empathy, talent, cleverness and humor.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Peter (Mai), John (Josephina) and Maurice Patrick Woods.
Survivors include her eldest brother, Joseph (Dorsey) Woods; many nieces, nephews and Salida friends; and her cats, Sam and Dave.
A vigil wake, an evening of prayers, rosary and remembrances, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Church, 619 Copper Ave., NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102.
Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Feb. 2, 2023, at the same location.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, The Humane Society of Albuquerque or the charity of the giver’s choice.
The family can be contacted by email at jox1@videotron.ca.
Arrangements are with Riverside Funeral Home in Albuquerque.
