Jeffrey Connor Shacklett, aka “Mohan Ramprasad,” 45, died March 11, 2023, as a result of injuries suffered in an automobile accident that also claimed the life of his son Jeffrey “Buck” Shacklett.
Mr. Shacklett was an active and beloved member of the Salida community.
He lived with his son “Buck,” and friends and familiy said he was an devoted and caring father.
At the time of his death, he was in the process of building a new home on property he owned in the San Luis Valley.
Mr. Shacklett was a multi-talented person who enjoyed diverse interests, including Kundalini meditation, neurosculpting, song writing, playing guitar and mandolin, entertaining, woodworking and a variety of outdoor sports such as snowboarding and river surfing .
Friends and family said he was a gentle soul – in a recent tribute given to him, he was described as “never having anything bad to say about anybody.”
They said his unique sense of humor brightened the days of virtually all whose lives he touched, and his passing has already spurred many friends to express their sorrow and admiration for “Mohan” on social media and informal gatherings.
Survivors include his son Alan Edward Shacklett; father, Alan Edward Shacklett; sisters, Alexis Claire Hancock and Katherine Leigh Boyle; and stepfather, Matthew Gonzales.
A memorial service for the Shackletts will be held from 1-4 p.m. March 25, 2023, at Salida High School auditorium
Food and music will follow at Wood’s High Mountain Distillery that evening.
Those who enjoyed playing music with him are encouraged to take their instruments there as well for a celebration of his and his son’s lives.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.