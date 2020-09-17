Rocco E. Gentile Jr., 78, of Salida, died Sept. 9, 2020, at his home in Poncha Springs.
He was born June 11, 1942, in Salida to Rocco Gentile Sr. and Mary Gentile.
Mr. Gentile was a lifetime Salida resident and worked at the Buena Vista Correctional Facility for 32 years.
He was a proud Salida Spartan and graduated from Salida High School in 1961.
Mr. Gentile coached multiple sports in Salida for all levels and attended Western State College.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 48 years Suzy Maupin Gentile; sister Josephine Showalter; brother-in–law Frank Showalter; Frank Gentile; and brother-in-law Bob Maupin.
Survivors include his wife Nancy Clark of Salida; his children Steven (Shannon) Gentile of Colorado Springs, Eric (Dawn) Gentile of Salida, Cyndi Gentile Graziano (Danyelle) of Denver, Mike Gentile of Salida; brother-in-law Gary (Trish) Maupin of Florida; brother Jim Gentile of Cañon City, Joe Gentile of Washington; sisters Janice Gentile and Erna Gentile; grandchildren Sammi (Caleb) Gentile of Salida, Anthony Gentile of Loveland, Dominic Gentile of Colorado Springs, William Zielinko, Gabriel Gentile and Connor Gentile of Salida; step-children Melissa (David) Clements of Pueblo West, Michelle Archuleta of Salida; step-grandchildren Joel Archuleta, A.J. (Morgan) Archuleta, Ethan Archuleta, Danielle Bennett, Quinten-Riley Clements, Josh Clements; 7 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
Condolences to the Gentile and Maupin families. Nancy my thoughts and prayers are with you. Take care!! Darlene Donahoo
