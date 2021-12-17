Barbara Joyce Mehos, 81, of Salida died Oct. 11, 2021.
She was born July 12, 1940, in Wichita, Kansas, the eldest daughter of Francis “Pete” and Doris (Clawson) Hommertzheim.
Her grandfather was Fred Clawson, a longtime resident of Howard.
She attended schools in Anthony, Kansas, Cañon City, Stout Creek in Howard, Cotopaxi and Salida High School, and graduated high school at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Ponca City, Oklahoma.
She attended Sacred Heart College in Wichita, Kansas, and St. Francis School of Nursing in Wichita, where she received her nursing degree.
Mrs. Mehos was a registered nurse at the Salida Hospital and at Columbine Manor Care Center before becoming a business owner in Salida. Later, she was co-owner with her husband, John Gus Mehos, of Lake View House, a retirement hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida, which she managed for many years.
She and her husband returned to Salida in 2017.
Friends and family said she was a very intelligent woman with a head for business, a wonderful example for her children and well respected in the business community in St. Petersburg.
They said her smile and laughter will be greatly missed.
Mrs. Mehos was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Deann Louise Hommertzheim, Deborah Frances (Randy) Youngblood and Judith Marie (James “Butch”) Moore; brothers, Gregory Francis Hommertzheim and Peter James Hommertzheim; and a grandson, Chris.
Survivors include her husband; children, Edward Eugene (Beverly) Jacobs of Palm Harbor, Florida, Victoria Lee Jacobs of Altamonte Springs, Florida, Constantine Gus Mehos of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Penelope Louise Mehos of Salida; sister Shirley Ann (Gene) Homer of Cedar City, Utah; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.