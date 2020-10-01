Jessie Marie Carstens, 95, died Sept. 21, 2020, after suffering a stroke.
She was born Jan. 23, 1925, in Pierce County, Nebraska to Arthur and Ethel Low.
She met Arnold Carstens, her soul mate and best friend in her hometown of Pierce, Nebraska. They married Feb. 8, 1946.
While in Nebraska, Jessie taught school for four years in a rural one room school house.
The Carstenses moved to Salida in 1955. They purchased a dairy on State Highway 291 which they operated for many years.
She raised their five children on “the ranch.”
The family spent their free time hunting, traveling, camping, arrowhead hunting, horse back riding and going to the VFW Hall dances.
Friends and family said Mrs. Carstens loved her family and church.
The Carstenses were charter members of the First Lutheran Church of Salida and were instrumental in building the church where it stands today.
She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Farmers Union.
In her 95 years, she was still the teacher and told stories about experiences of being a “rancher’s wife” and the many changes she had seen. From riding in horse and buggy to all the new technology.
Along with being the family matriarch, a position friends and family said she held proudly, she was also the family historian. Detailed albums of family events and milestones were lovingly placed on shelves year after year.
They said she was loved by many and was always willing to just listen or pass on advice if you needed it, always had a warm smile and always welcomed all into her home.
Friends and family said Mrs. Carstens’ faith in the Lord and her family was a thing to be admired.
They said one of her quotes was, “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened!”
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and brother Warren.
Survivors include her children, Judith (Jerry) Luoma, Joyce Greenfield, Jane Carstens, Joan (Gene) Hapl and James Carstens; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and numerous friends and family.
There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Oct. 10, 2020, at First Lutheran Church of Salida, 1237 F St., with a light luncheon to follow. All are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com
