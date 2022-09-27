Philip R. Myers, 89, of Nathrop died Sept. 22, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 25, 1932, to Ralph E. and Bessie (Roberts) Myers.
Mr. Myers was preceded in death by his parents; wife Alice Myers; second wife, Sally Myers; granddaughter April; and many more family members.
Survivors include his four children, nine grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
His graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Sept. 27, 2022, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.