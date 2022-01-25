Memorial services for William Frederick Brown were held Jan. 22, 2022, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
The Rev. Vaughn Hollenbeck officiated the service.
Musician Mark Warner performed “I Can Only Imagine,” “Go Rest on That Mountain,” “We are Blessed” and “Save a Place for Me.”
Many of Mr. Brown’s family and friends shared memories.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
