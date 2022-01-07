Roy Donald Pywell, 81, died Jan. 2, 2022.
He was born April 30, 1940, to Cecil and Alice Fern Pywell.
He grew up on a family farm near Palco, Kansas, and graduated from Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas.
He married Evelyn Corwin on Aug. 11, 1963.
Mr. Pywell worked for the U.S. Soil Conservation Service for many years.
After retirement he worked for co-operatives in Satanta and Sublette, Kansas.
The Pywells lived in Poncha Springs for several years.
Friends and family said he loved his family and anyone who knew him discovered how proud he was of his children and grandchildren within the first few conversations.
They said his smile and wonderful personality blessed everyone who was around him.
They also said Mr. Pywell committed his life to loving the Lord and serving as a “prayer warrior for many.”
They said they celebrated his life as one well lived, are thankful for the blessing he was to them, and he will be deeply missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; and brothers Charles “Corky” and James Pywell.
Survivors include his sons, Mark (Sally) of Burdett, Kansas, and Brad (Mary) of Lindsborg, Kansas; daughter, Joy (Darre) Edghill of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; grandsons, Lane Pywell, Chase and Corbin Pywell, Malachi and Syre Edghill; and brother Lonnie Pywell.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 7, 2022, at Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 320 SW Second St., Plainville, Kansas, with family receiving friends from 5-6:30 p.m.
His funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church in Plainville, Kansas.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sublette Southern Baptist Church in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 320 SW Seconnd St., Plainville, KS 67663.
Arrangements were with Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home of Plainville, Kansas.
Online condolences may be offered at www.plumeroverlease.com.
