Susan K. Marquardt, 57, of Salida died Jan. 10, 2023, at her home.
She was born March 5, 1965.
She was raised in suburban Chicago and graduated from Westmont High School.
She completed her bachelor of science degree in adult learning at Northeastern Illinois University.
Ms. Marquardt had a long career in retail management before establishing PotteryMarq, a private pottery studio, and Beast Mode Silkworms, which she operated until 2022.
The latter developed as an offshoot from her passion for reptiles.
She married Hank Marquardt in 2015 and was proud to be called mom by her two stepdaughters.
Friends and family said she touched hundreds of lives directly, from coworkers to customers to those who shared her passions.
They said her infectious smile and positive nature will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her husband; stepdaughters, Adrianna (Nahian) Imtiaz and Danielle Marquardt; and Hoo, her 13-year-old Siamese rescue feline.
There will be no public service and cremation will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at https://pancan.org/.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
