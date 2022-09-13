Glen Grieve, 60, died Sept. 6, 2022, in Englewood.
He was born March 13, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, to James and Elizabeth Grieve.
Mr. Grieve worked for Happ Controls in Las Vegas, Nevada, for several years. He then returned to Colorado and worked at several local restaurants, including Purple Sage, First Street Café, Quincys and many others.
He also worked at Monarch Ski Resort and The Mountain Mail before moving to Pueblo and then finally settling in Denver area.
Mr. Grieve was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his son, Gregory (Heather) Seter of Pueblo; brother, Allan (Kim) Grieve; and four grandchildren of Pueblo.
No services are planned at this time. Friends are asked to take time to remember him by being outdoors hiking, riding a dirt bike or camping, as those are things that Mr. Grieve loved.
Arrangements were with Horan & McConaty Funeral Home in Aurora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.