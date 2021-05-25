Vesta Marie Houle-Williamson, 62, died May 12, 2021, in Crossville, Tennessee, following a long battle with cancer.
She was born Oct. 2, 1958, in Salida to Virgil and Dorothy (Guptill) Houle.
She graduated from Salida High School in 1977 then went to Pueblo College of Business, graduating in 1978.
In September 1978, she started her military career by enlisting in the U.S. Army.
She was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, and held the rank of specialist fourth class (E-4) before receiving an honorable discharge from the Army in September 1984.
She divorced her first husband on Oct. 15, 1991.
She remarried April 14, 2000, to David Blaine Williamson in San Antonio, Texas, and lived and worked in San Antonio until her husband’s death in January 2012.
Ms. Houle-Williamson and her children moved to Crossville, where she enjoyed the cooler weather and changing seasons. She was able to spend time with her children and grandchildren, family and friends, and all her farm animals like Bacon the potbelly pig, baby goats, a mule and her dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 12 years, Blaine Williamson; parents; oldest brother, Herbert (Butch) Houle; her grandparents, both the Houles and Guptills; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include her children, Virgil Arron Norris and Andrea Norris-Delgado; grandchildren, Lynnea Seiler, Madalynn Norris, and Nichols Delgado; sister, Jackie (Ken) Berndt; brother Alan (Linda) Houle; stepmother, Joyce Houle; stepbrother, Charles Koontz; stepsister, Vicki Koontz; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cards and donations to help pay for expenses may be sent to her sister, Jackie Berndt, 605 Hunt St., Salida, CO 81201.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. June 11, 2021, at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
