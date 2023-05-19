Erna Janice Sheesley, 82, of Buena Vista died May 4, 2023, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center in Salida of heart and lung complications.
She was born May 8, 1940, in the Salida Hospital to Carl and Lois Franzel of Buena Vista.
She went to cosmetology school where she graduated as a beautician; she was also a laundress.
She was a member of the Corner Stone Assembly of God Church since she was 17 years old.
Mrs. Sheesley contributed to the Sunday school classes for many years.
Friends and family said her hobbies where crafting, gardening and animals, and she loved her Lord and savior.
They said motherhood was a great gift for her, and she loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
They said she was a very loving and giving person who made a great difference in many lives, and she will be missed.
Survivors include her husband, Blaine H. Sheesley; son, Lenord (Melody) Sheesley of Buena Vista; grandchildren, Nila (Jeff) Johnston of Keenesburg, Ranessa (Trisha) Sheesley of Thornton, Louis (Nicole) Sheesley of Keenesburg, Tasia (Thomas) Minor of Buena Vista and Bobby Sheesley of Divide; great-grandchildren, Koby, Brittany, Derek, Eva, Dominic, Orion, Lakensia and Addison; sister, Lucia Marie Evans of Colorado Springs; sister-in-law Janet Fritch of Commerce City; brother-in-law Joel (Marilyn) Sheesley of Buena Vista; sister-in-law Sharon (Dennis) Bang of Windsor; brother-in-law Doug (Cynthia) Sheesley of Dora, Missouri; brother-in-law Burt (Lil) Sheesley of Florissant; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins all over the world.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
