Norma Jean Friend, 91, died on July 3, 2020, in Salida.
She was born Oct. 7, 1928 at her parents’ home in rural Wilmore, Kansas to William Edward and Ada (Price) Uhl.
After graduating from Wilmore High School, she attended a teacher’s preparatory at Dodge City Junior College and then taught school for a year at Nescatunga, Kansas.
She and her future husband, Bernard Friend, had known one another from a young age but renewed their friendship in high school.
They were married May 11, 1947, in her parents’ home.
They had three children: Mary, William and Roy.
In 1949 the Friends moved to Colorado where they soon purchased what would become their family’s ranch and where, after years of hard work, they realized their dream of establishing a prized herd of registered polled Herefords.
They not only raised their three children but through the years also shared their home with more than 200 foster children.
Many of these foster children continued contact with letters, cards and phone calls in the intervening years prior to Mrs. Friend’s death.
As a member of Temple Baptist Church in Salida for over 50 years, she continued her love of teaching by being active with Sunday school and youth groups.
She also led a 4-H Club for ten years.
In later years, Norma began attending Crossroads Baptist Church in Poncha Springs where she actively continued praying, teaching and encouraging all with whom she made contact.
Friends and family said Mrs. Friend was no stranger to hard times, however, she never complained and was always ready to help those in need.
They said she found the good in every situation and for her, life was all about her love of her Lord, Jesus.
They said she truly devoted her life to living out the scripture Matt 22:37-39: to love God with all your heart and to love your neighbors.
Friends and family said an abiding precept of hers was “Wherever we found ourselves, we need to be instruments of God’s love and peace,” and that she lived out her entire life as she would say, “Victory in Jesus because through Him we can have victory no matter the struggles we might face.”
Mrs. Friend was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Mary (Friend) Weldon; granddaughter Michelle Weldon; and brother Charles Uhl.
Survivors include her sons William and Roy (Janet Henderson) of Salida; son-in-law Richard Weldon of Delta; five grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Per her request, Mrs. Friend was cremated and her remains have been placed where she wished.
A memorial gathering is planned for July 2021.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.lewisandglenn.com.
