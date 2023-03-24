Dominic Martellaro Jr., 74, of Grand Junction died Feb. 17, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah, of leukemia.
He was born Oct. 27, 1948, in Salida to Dominic and Pearl Dovie (Fedde) Martellaro.
He graduated from Salida High School in 1967.
He the joined the U.S. Navy and served for six years. He served aboard the USS Massey in the Mediterranean Sea.
He married Barbara O’Connor on June 3, 1972.
Mr. Martellaro spent most of his time in Colorado, spreading love to his family and friends and attending his Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints church.
He was also a member of the Lions Club.
He enjoyed the cribbage club at the Brass Rail with his cribbage pals, as well as watching his team, the Denver Broncos.
Mr. Martellaro enjoyed bird watching, making sure he never left the house without his binoculars.
He worked hard all his life, ending with 25 years at Schauenburg Flexadux Corp. where he became lifelong friends with Bill Blocher and Linda and Chuck Torline.
Friends and family said he shared a beautiful relationship with his dog Toby, who loved waking him up every morning.
Mr. Martellaro was preceded in death by his father in 1995; sister Katherine Ann Martellaro in 1955; and brother Rocky in August 2019.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years; his mother of Salida; brother Gary (Janice); sister Sandra (Morris) Christensen and family; Betty Martellaro of Salida; aunt Carol and uncle Bill Knifer of Colona; aunt Anna Houser of Delta; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cards can be sent to his mother, Pearl Martellaro, P.O. Box 922, Salida, CO 81201.
His memorial service will be at 1 p.m. April 7, 2023, at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Pkwy., Grand Junction.
Salida memorial services will be planned for a future date.
Arrangements were with Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Home of Grand Junction.
