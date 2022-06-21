Funeral services for former Salida resident Ronald Dennis Roberts will take place at 11 a.m. July 23, 2022, at the American Legion Hut, 601 Clark St., Fairplay.
Mr. Roberts, 71, of Butte, Montana, died April 24, 2022.
Memorial donations may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society at ark.valley.org/donate or P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
