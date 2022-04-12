Yvonne Baitlon, 83, a Salida resident for 15 years, formerly of Pueblo, died April 6, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 24, 1938, in Vanduser, Missouri, to Norman and Leila (Russell) Griffin.
She was a pediatric nurse at Missouri Baptist Hospital when she married Dr. Domingo Baitlon on Aug. 7, 1961, at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois.
The couple moved to Okinawa, Japan, where Dr. Baitlon served a tour in the U.S. Air Force before moving to Denver to complete his residency.
Dr. Baitlon died in 2014.
Mrs. Baitlon was a homemaker, school volunteer and catechism teacher during their 38-year residence in Pueblo before permanently relocating to Salida in 2006.
Since 1973, she especially enjoyed the family ranch in Salida.
She enjoyed reading, connecting Bible study to current events, interior decorating and antiquarian art.
Friends and family said the friendships she made through St. Joseph Parish sustained her in her final years.
They said her loss is felt by those whose goodness she recognized, encouraged and welcomed.
Survivors include her children, Julie (Don) Baitlon-Porco, Jon (Sunhee) Baitlon and Jeanna (Tommy) Baitlon-Myers; sister Linda Heller; brother Bill Griffin; and extended family.
A memorial will be planned by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to a charity of their choice.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
