Bonnie Joyce Sanne, 87, died Jan. 4, 2023.
She was born May 8, 1935, in Wessington Springs, South Dakota, to Lester Olson and Ruth Olson.
She married Donald L. Sanne July 14, 1957, in Grand Island, Nebraska, where the couple lived and raised their family.
In 1982 the Sannes moved to Fort Collins.
In 2011 Mrs. Sanne moved to Salida after her husband died.
She was a member of Salida Vineyard Church.
She was also a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Fort Collins as well as Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.
Friends and family said she loved the Lord and raised her family with Jesus as the priority.
They said they find comfort knowing she is walking with Jesus now.
Mrs. Sanne had various jobs over the years and in her late 30s decided to go to college and study occupational therapy.
She worked at the Mental Health Center in Grand Island for many years.
She loved helping people, especially people who were struggling in life.
She had many hobbies, such as quilting, making pottery and ceramics, and later in life started line dancing with her friends.
Friends and family said she had a very kind and loving heart.
They said she was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a dear friend to all who knew her, and she will be missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Julie; grandson Ted Vanosdall; brothers, Robert Olson and Milton Olson; and son-in-law Terry Brown.
Survivors include her daughters Deborah Sanne and Seann Brown; son, Shawn (Cindi) Sanne; grandchildren Megan (David) Van Dorin, Erin (Cody) Griffin and Allison Brown; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law Janet Keil and Becky Olson.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
