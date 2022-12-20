Former Salida resident Jennifer L. Todd-Kepner, 53, of Grand Haven, Michigan, died Dec. 14, 2022, of cancer.
She was born Oct. 10, 1969, to Glen and Bertha (Allen) Todd in Rensselaer, Indiana.
She graduated from West Central High School, attended Indiana University and married Robert Kepner on Aug. 3, 1991, in Wheatfield, Indiana.
She was a secretary for several chiropractors and finally a veterinary clinic.
The Kepners lived in eight states and Europe while Mr. Kepner was in the Air Force.
She enjoyed kayaking, riding her bike, cooking and baking, and she especially loved her furry friends Dottie and JoJo.
She was preceded in death by her father; sister Amy Jo Martinez; and mother- and father-in-law, Betty Jane and Ted Dickens.
Survivors include her husband; mother; siblings Kimberly (Craig) Smith and William (Renee) Todd; siblings-in-law, Jill (Paul) Miller, Joan (Sam) Wells and Steve (Becky) Kepner; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
Private graveside services will take place at Weston Cemetery, Rensselaer, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Foundation, Oncology & Hematology Center, 1000 Rush Drive, Salida, CO 81201.
Arrangements are with Boersma Funeral Home, Wheatfield, Indiana.
