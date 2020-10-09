Joe Edward Shirk, 83, died October 2, 2020, at his home in Poncha Springs.
He and his twin sister, Joan, were born Dec. 11, 1936, in Denver.
Mr. Shirk often spoke about the two years that the family spent in Leadville from the time he was 10 to 12.
He sang in the St. John’s Cathedral Boys’ Choir in Denver until he was 16 years old.
After high school he became a mechanic before joining the U.S. Navy.
He had many stories about the long cruises he went on during his eight-year enlistment.
Following his Navy service, he served in the Provo, Utah Police Department for 40 years.
Friends and family said he made a large contribution to law enforcement by partnering with other officers in western U.S. jurisdictions.
Mr. Shirk was very active in the Masons including the Scottish Rite, the York Rite, and DeMolay as well as acting as guardian for Job’s Daughters.
He was always very active in every community he lived in, rarely missing an opportunity to volunteer, especially if volunteering entailed coordinating a meal for a large group.
Friends and family will also remember his talent in woodworking, which he enjoyed doing in his spare time.
Survivors include his wife Geri; son David (Stacey) Shirk; daughter Elizabeth (John) Franke; grandchildren Terryn Fredrickson, Aubryanna Fredrickson and Evan Shirk; and many nephews and nieces.
A memorial service will be held once it is safe for family and friends to be united in person.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospitals.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
