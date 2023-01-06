Ethel M. (Sell) Litzenberger, 94, of Henderson died Dec. 20, 2022, in the home of her daughter Lisa after a short illness.
She was born in Shaffer, Kansas, to William and Clara (Panek) Sell and raised by her Uncle Leonard and Aunt Alma (Panek) Schneider in Albert, Kansas.
She married LaVern Litzenberger in 1948. They had five children, Rita, Steve, Linda, Karen and Lisa.
The family lived in Salida from 1962-1970.
Mrs. Litzenberger was a homemaker and talented cook and baker.
After the death of her husband in 1978, Mrs. Litzenberger entered the retail sales workforce at Haven’s Clothing in Cañon City and then The Creative Cook in downtown Denver.
An avid Bruce Springsteen fan, she attended two of his concerts in Denver in her 80s.
Her family said she was a delightful storyteller, loved playing dominoes and Scrabble, assembling jigsaw puzzles and watching reruns of “Seinfeld” and “Blue Bloods.”
She collected semiprecious jewelry and crystals.
Mrs. Litzenberger enjoyed reading mystery novels and late in life took up bird watching.
She attended Mass at the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Denver for more than 20 years.
Mrs. Litzenberger was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Irene, Lester, Lee, Richard and George; niece Gloria Holstrom; and nephew Terry Schneider.
Survivors include her children and their spouses, Rita (Tina Scardina), Steve (Pattie Trujillo), Linda (Tim Cunningham), Karen (Hank) Diepenbroek and Lisa (Leonard Allen); grandchildren, Sarah, Katie, Chad, Brian, David, Elicia and Lindsey; and great-grandchildren, Lacey, Ava, Harlowe, Austin, Shawn, Brianne, Madison, Jayden, Violet, Ruby and Ozzie.
Recitation of the rosary and Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Jan. 10, 2023, at Assumption Catholic Parish, 2361 E. 78th Ave., Denver.
Interment and luncheon reception will be at 12:30 p.m. at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery, 12801 W. 44th Ave. in Wheat Ridge.
Arrangements were with Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery.
