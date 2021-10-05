Holly Marjean Spence, 63, of Salida died Sept. 19, 2021, at home.
She was born Jan. 13, 1958, in Ashland, Kansas.
She moved to Buena Vista with her family in 1967 at the age of 9.
In Buena Vista she met her sweetheart, Brad Spence, and they were married Aug. 3, 1974.
Together they had two children.
Friends and famiy said the Spences, together for 47 years, were the example of soulmates in true love.
Mrs. Spence was a Denver Broncos fan and loved watching games with her husband.
Some of her favorite adventures included riding her motorcycle and camping with her family at North Fork Reservoir.
She enjoyed skiing and worked at Monarch Ski Resort for many years.
Mrs. Spence also enjoyed playing board games with family and friends, making jokes and laughing, loving her pets and knitting gifts for her loved ones.
Friends and family said she was an accomplished seamstress and a wonderful cook and baker.
They said she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will forever be with them in their hearts.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Hanes; and sister, Cynthia Hanes.
Survivors include her husband; daughter, Kris (Ken) Beck; son, Doug (Casey) Spence; grandchildren, Alexandra (Michael) Paige, Seth, Caitlin, Megan, Russell and Shelby; and great-grandson, Jason.
A memorial of her life will be held from 2-4 p.m. Oct. 15, 2021, at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com
