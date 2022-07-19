Francis J. “Frank” Pirofalo, 70, of Salida died July 15, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 13, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, where his family lived for many years.
Mr. Pirofalo began working at U.S. Steel while finishing his degree in electronics.
Soon thereafter, he went to work for a Public Service energy company in northern Indiana where he was an instrument technician.
He eventually moved to Munster, Indiana.
In 2008, he retired.
Mr. Pirofalo married Paulie Mateyka in 2011 and the couple moved to Salida in 2012.
Friends and family said he was a dedicated husband, a work hound in his workshop and was always taking care of his house and property.
He loved life with his wife, enjoyed the mountain views, the weather, his friends, neighbors and his greenhouse.
He had lots of hobbies and enjoyed every minute he spent tinkering.
Survivors include his wife of Salida and numerous cousins across the country.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
