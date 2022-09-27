Donna Jean Fowler, 91, formerly of Buena Vista, died Sept. 12, 2022, at her home in Poncha Springs with two of her children at her side.
Mrs. Fowler was preceded in death by her husband, Chester; and daughter Donna Lee.
Survivors include her sons, David (Rosalie) of Lebanon, Missouri, and Robert (Wanda) of Poncha Springs; daughter Paula Fowler of Poncha Springs; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Her graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 8, 2022 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
