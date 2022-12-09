Kevin “Scruffy” Lichtenegger, 67, of Cañon City died Nov. 12, 2022, at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs from lung complications.
He was born July 10, 1955, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Otto and Melva Lichtenegger.
He lived many years in Salida, where he was owner of Uncle Scruffy’s Subs.
Survivors include his brothers, Rod of Salida, Don of San Antonio, Texas, and Larry of Monterey, California; sister, Carol of Kansas City, Kansas; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned. His family will disperse his ashes in the mountains in spring.
Arrangements were with Simply Cremations in Colorado Springs.
