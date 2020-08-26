Kathleen Louise McBride, 72, died Aug. 20, 2020 at her Pocatello, Idaho home.
She was born Feb. 15, 1948, in Kingfisher, Oklahoma to David and Anastacia (Lippoldt) McBride.
Eventually the family moved to Pocatello and started a new life.
She graduated from Highland High School in Pocatello and then moved to Kansas for college.
After a stint in Oklahoma, she moved back to Pocatello and received a degree in anthropology from Idaho State University.
Ms. McBride enjoyed living near the university and taking classes, just for fun.
Hard-working and passionate about her own yard, she started her own landscaping business and always had housekeeping jobs to keep her busy.
Friends and family said she was truly a master gardener and spending time in her yard made her happy.
She enjoyed being involved in and going to the theater, reading, baking, sending care packages to loved ones, art therapy and cross country skiing.
She was also active in her neighborhood association.
Friends and family said every year Ms. McBride would work on spiritual, physical and mental goals as a practice and as a resolution.
They said she believed in advocacy and was not afraid to write a letter to the editor expressing her local and world views.
They said her fun-loving nature allowed her to enjoy Nerf guns, squirt guns and “howling monkeys” with which she adored playing with her grandsons Dane and Ethan.
Friends and family said her eyes twinkled whenever she had time with her grandsons because they were truly her bucket fillers and they would always indulge in an ice cream sandwich with her.
Ms. McBride was preceded in death by her son David Zeiset; and her husband Bill Jensen.
Survivors include her son, Zachary (Robin) Zeiset of Salida; daughter Jessica (Jake) Sellman of Pocatello, Idaho; grandsons, Ethan, Dane, James and Harrison; brother, Richard (Betsy) McBride of Boise, Idaho; sister, MaryAnn Tatum of Marana, Arizona; and many special friends that brought her joy.
Services will be held privately.
Arrangements were with Downard Funeral Home and Crematory of Pocatello, Idaho.
