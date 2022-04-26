Robert James Taylor Jr., 62, of Buena Vista died April 16, 2022, at Memorial Central Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born March 26, 1960, in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, to Robert J. and Marianne (Greis) Taylor.
Friends and family said Mr. Taylor was a man of many trades who loved to study and read anything he could get his hands on.
They said he enjoyed his mountain bike anywhere the wheels dared to go and relaxing on the golf course because he was not a man in a rush.
He worked for many years as a route salesman for Frito-Lay, which eventually brought him to Buena Vista, where he met his wife, Amy Lynn Taylor, while stocking shelves at City Market.
Friends and family said from that moment on, he dedicated his life to loving his wife and family fiercely and putting a smile on any face that he would see.
They said saying he will be dearly missed does not satisfy the yearning his family has to see him again, but his spirit will forever be present through the many memories he was able to make in his community.
Survivors include his wife; father, Robert J. Taylor Sr.; mother, Marianne Kashinskie; siblings, Barbara Redinbo, Harvey Taylor and Tina Johnsen; children, Robert J. Taylor III, Jeremiah Taylor and Alyssa Taylor; stepchildren, Zechariah Montera and Madeline Smitherman; and 15 grandchildren.
His memorial services will be at 10 a.m. April 29, 2022, at High Country Church of the Nazarene in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
