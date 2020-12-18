Betty “Diane” Whetsel, 86, died Dec. 1, 2020, in Fort Collins, with her daughter, Dani and grandsons at her side.
She was born Oct. 20, 1934, in Lakeview, Iowa to Chauncey Preston Broughton and Gypsy Elizabeth Phillips Broughton.
She grew up in Lakeview, graduating from Lakeview High School in 1953.
She was active in choir, band, basketball, cheerleading and was a star ice skater at the Lakeview Ice Follies.
In 1954, she married Donald Kenneth Long, Sr. and together they had six children.
Friends and family said she inspired the love of music in all her children and was active in the Salida Booster Club.
They owned Hart Rok Redi Mixt Concrete Company in Salida, from 1972 to 1982. They divorced in 1979.
She was then married to Robert H. Whetsel from 1992 until his death in 2016.
Mrs. Whetsel worked for many years as a bookkeeper for Crews-Beggs and Pueblo Bank and Trust in Salida.
After she retired, she and her husband moved to Caballo, New Mexico where she lived until his death.
In 2017, she moved to Fort Collins to be close to her daughter.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert; sons Dustin Preston Long and Donald Kenneth Long, Jr.; and son-in-law Thomas Yuille Gorman, Jr.
Survivors include daughters Dani Gorman and Dodi (Erik) Johnson; sons Douglas Derik Long and David Lee Long; grandchildren Ciani “Katie” (Marcial) Sosa, Ciara (Adam) Campbell, Ashley (Mike) Lazar, Joshua Long, Thomas Gorman III, Patrick Gorman, Alex (Katelyn) Johnson, Aliina Johnson, Erika (Zack) Shoop, Emily Johnson and Brandon Long; 23 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
Interment of ashes and a memorial will be held in the Spring at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Boulder.
Arrangements are with Allnutt Funeral Service of Loveland.
