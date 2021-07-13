Esther Enola Wolf Johnson, 91, of Coaldale died July 4, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
She was born May 9, 1930, at home in Crowley County to Roscoe and Alma Wolf, the second of seven children.
Friends and family said her stories of growing up in such a large family taught them about family struggles, strength and support, but the biggest lesson was love.
She attended school in Boone, and after graduation she moved to a small apartment in Pueblo and began working as a cook at the Colorado State Hospital.
She enjoyed the work and there met her future husband, Kenneth W. Johnson, the milkman.
Mr. Johnson would come to the cafeteria after delivering milk in hopes of meeting her.
They were married Dec. 1, 1950.
The couple had three daughters, Loretta, Lois and Kathleen.
Friends and family said Mrs. Johnson loved God, her husband and daughters with a love that was a true testament to those around her.
She was an active member of Cotopaxi Community Church and shared her gardening skills with the congregation by giving flowers from her garden for services.
In winter she would use silk flowers to create beautiful flower arrangements for church services and weddings.
Friends and family said she was a prayer warrior for anyone who would ask and those who didn’t. No problem was too small, no need too great, and she would always hold them up in prayer.
She enjoyed being a pastry cook and shared her passion for baking with anyone who wanted to learn, especially her daughters and grandchildren.
Friends and family said she was the proudest “Granny” and showered her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with love and support.
Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings Mary Kinney, Ruby Hoyt, Loren Wolf and Ed Wolf.
Survivors include her daughters, Loretta (Andy) Pullaro of Beulah, Lois (Larry) Proctor of Delta and Kathleen (Ves) Gulliford of Coaldale; 10 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; siblings Carol (Milton) Hartman of Bryan, Texas, Don (Verna) Wolf of San Antonio Texas, and Vernon Wolf of Pueblo; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. July 8, 2021, at Cotopaxi Community Church with graveside services at the Coaldale Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
