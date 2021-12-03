Betty May Farney, 98, of Salida died Nov. 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 1, 1923, in Pueblo to Robert William and Maude Lorraine Jones.
She had a stepsister, Marge, and two brothers, John and Robert.
She met and married Rodney Farney toward the end of World War II.
They were married for 62 years before Mr. Farney died in 2008.
They raised four children.
Friends and family said she was blessed with many talents, crocheting, crafting, artist, seamstress, a love of animals, as well as mother, wife, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother.
They said she had an uncanny knack for making people feel special.
Mrs. Farney was preceded in death by her parents; husband; stepsister; brothers; son Ronald; son-in-law Mark; and grandson Rustin.
Survivors include her son Rodney (Lorene) of Salida; daughter, Sandra (Oleg) Schachow of Davenport, Iowa, and Carla (Mark) Robinson of Los Alamos, New Mexico; daughter-in-law Nancy of Pueblo West; grandchildren Ryan (Jennifer), Ryly, Tyler, Andrew (Melissa), Zechiarah (Samantha), Zoe Anna (George), Elijah (Natalie) and Jacob (Christi); and great-grandchildren, Enoch, Aisha, Sugar, Cody, Wyatt, Shiloh, Joshua, Gavin, Cooper, Connor, Eli, Christian, Bianca (Mason), Hannah, Kaylee, Samuel and Abbie.
The family plans a memorial service and celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ark-Valley Humane Society through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
