Daryl L. Clifton, 87, died Oct. 5, 2021, at St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City, with his family by his side.
He was born Nov. 2, 1933, in Wiley to Willie and Tracey (Mick) Clifton.
He attended El Dorado High School in El Dorado, Kansas.
Mr. Clifton enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was 19 and served his country as an Army medic for 21 years. He served four tours in Germany, lived in five different states, served a year in Korea and two tours in Vietnam. He received the Bronze Star for his heroism in the Vietnam War.
He retired from the Army in 1973.
Mr. Clifton married Evelyn Hoskins in 1956, and they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in November.
The couple moved to Cotopaxi after he retired from the Army. During this time, he worked for the Cotopaxi School District as a custodian and bus driver.
When he wasn’t working, Mr. Clifton loved spending time hunting and fishing with his friends and family in the Salida area, where he had many friends. He also enjoyed helping his friend with his livestock and farm.
He was a member of Living Waters Church in Salida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Dustin; great-grandson Roudie; and brother, Richard Clifton.
Survivors include his wife; children, Danny (Lori) Clifton, Donna (Steve) Trowbridge, Diane (Stephen) Holder and Darla (Eric) Cromwell; sister-in-law, Sharon Clifton; 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 11, 2021, at Bridge to Life Assembly of God, 222 N. Orchard, Cañon City.
Burial will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 12, 2021, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs.
Arrangements were with Harwood Funeral Home in Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered at harwoodfunerals.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.