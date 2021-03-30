Joan Clark, 90, died of Alzheimer’s disease March 22, 2021.
She was born Joan Wengert Oct. 9, 1930, and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, spending summers on the northern lakes of Wisconsin.
She met her husband David at the University of Iowa and the couple were married in 1952.
They lived in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Santa Fe, New Mexico, Salida and Denver.
Mrs. Clark loved modern art and contemporary design and was involved in civic work related to the arts throughout her life.
She served on the Iowa Arts Council before moving to Santa Fe in 1980, furthering her interest and commitment to the arts.
She knew and supported many New Mexico artists as the owner and manager of the Janus gallery and served on the board of the Museum of New Mexico Foundation.
After moving to Salida, Colorado in 1996, Mrs. Clark became active with the Salida arts community.
She served on the art committee when the new Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) was constructed, assisting in the selection of a permanent art collection followed by committee work with rotating exhibitions.
She participated in the groundwork of acquiring installations for the community outdoor sculpture park at Salida SteamPlant.
While living in Salida, Mrs. Clark served as a board member for the Colorado Springs Art Museum.
As a talented weaver and knitter, she acquired many special friendships through the local fiber arts community.
She will also be remembered for her and her husband’s involvement with Salida Aspen concerts.
The Clarks explored all corners of Colorado on backpacking trips with their llamas.
During those years, she enjoyed hiking, gardening, overnight cross-country ski hut trips and camping excursions with her grandchildren.
She especially loved dogs, opera and never missed a chance to root for her favorite football teams.
Over a twenty year period, she and her husband enjoyed adventure travel visiting six of the seven continents.
She survived a rugged journey down Chile’s Biobio river and walked on China’s great wall in the late 1970s.
Friends and family said she never forgot a birthday wish or kindness to a friend and was a loving and attentive grandmother.
They said her good heart and cheerful smile will be missed.
Survivors include her spouse of 69 years of Denver, sister Joyce Hetherington of Minneapolis, Minnesota; daughters Kristin (Mac) Watson of Santa Fe and Cindy (Rick) Quam of Salida; grandchildren Jesse Watson (Christine Ho) of North Hampton, Massachusetts, Kelsey Quam of Bend, Oregon, Carson Quam of Salem, Oregon; great-grandson Aldo Watson; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends who desire may make a memorial contribution to the HRRMC Foundation or to the Memory Care Alliance for Northern New Mexico at www.thememorycarealliance.org.
Arrangements were with Newcomer Funerals, Cremations and Receptions of Lakewood.
