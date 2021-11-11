Mass of Christian burial for Mary A. Maestas was held at 11 a.m. Nov. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
The Rev. Jim Williams was the celebrant.
Musician Judy Bullen performed “Amazing Grace,” “I Have Loved You,” “One Bread, One Body” and “On Eagles’ Wings.”
Pallbearers were Max Gardunio, Ben Gardunio, Loreen Jones, Samuel Jones, Joseph Jones and Anthony Jaramillo.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.