Funeral services for Lucy E. Butterfield were held at 1 p.m. May 24, 2022, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Jerry Smith officiated the service.
Pallbearers were Brian Brown, Steve Chelf, Donny Christy, Tim Masterson, Jim Richards and Kenny Bolin.
Honorary pallbearers were Byron Kerrigan and Dave Bolin.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.