Kenneth James Griesel, 84, died Jan. 26, 2023, at Valley Assisted Living Inc. in Silver Cliff.
He was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Enid, Oklahoma, to Kenneth Myles Griesel and Harriet Francis (McCall) Griesel.
He grew up with his two brothers and a sister in Carrier, Oklahoma, on a farm on which his father was a share cropper.
The family moved to Enid when he was in third grade.
During high school, he worked on farms driving combines, tractors, putting up hay, milking cows and developing a strong work ethic that lasted throughout his life.
He graduated from Enid High School in 1958.
He received his certification in auto mechanics in 1960 from Oklahoma State University School of Technical Training.
In September 1960, he joined the U.S. Army and for six years was in active duty, then in the reserves.
During that time Mr. Griesel married Joyce Maghe.
Together they had three daughters, Ginger, Lora and Kendra.
The family moved to Salida where Mr. Griesel worked with his uncle, Harold Blackwell, at the Phillips 66 station on U.S. 50.
He also worked as an independent contractor with UPS, with Butala Contracting and with Lowry Construction.
Friends and family said he was a hard worker, a gifted mechanic, a “Mr. Fix-It” and a good friend who would help anyone who needed a helping hand.
Mr. Griesel was active in the Salida community as a charter member of the Sertoma Club and a member of the Jaycees, Toastmasters and First Christian Church.
He was also a member of Fremont County Crime Stoppers.
Mr. Griesel enjoyed hiking, square dancing and, most of all, working.
He married Donna Nicholas in 1989 on the day with the numbers aligned from one to nine so he could remember their anniversary date.
They were married for 33 years. During that time they adopted Bonnie Mae Wade, adding a fourth daughter to the Griesel family.
Mr. Griesel was preceded in death by his parents and daughter Ginger Gay Sanchez.
Survivors include his wife; brothers, John and Wayne (Audrey); sister, Carol Posey; daughters Lora Crowder, Kendra (Steve) Brelsford and Bonnie Wade; eight grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
As a tribute to his memory, the family asks people to “pay forward” Mr. Griesel’s kindness and willingness to help others.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
