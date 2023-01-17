Virginia S. Keeling, 98, of Salida died Jan. 6, 2023, at Columbine Manor Care Center in Salida.
She was born Jan. 14, 1924, in Guthrie, Oklahoma, to Ernest and Louella (Fox) Sheffler.
She married Grover Keeling May 18, 1939.
They had been married 77 years when her husband died.
Mrs. Keeling was a member of the Upper Room Church of God in Salida for more than 30 years.
She enjoyed watching old Westerns, listening to Christian music, taking care of children and spending time with her family.
Friends and family said she never met a stranger and she was very kind and caring.
Mrs. Keeling was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons Rick Keeling, Tim Keeling and Dennis Keeling; four brothers; and a sister.
Survivors include her sons Bart (Darlene) Keeling of Little Chute, Wisconsin, and Terry Keeling of Salida; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Upper Room Church of God.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.