Betty Lois Graf, 89, died November 6, 2020.
She was born April 11, 1931, in Glenwood Springs Colorado to Verda (Shaw) and Chester Brown.
She married Richard L. ‘Dick’ Graf November 2, 1951, and had three children.
She began working at the age of 20 in 1951, for her husband’s stepfather, Ed Touber’s, accounting practice as a bookkeeper.
Touber sold his business to Tim Swartz in 1980 and she stayed on with him.
Rich Young would merge with Swartz’s business to become Swartz and Young CPA’s from which she retired in 2004, after 53 years.
Mrs. Graf was awarded the Employee of the Year Award in 1993 by the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce for her hard work with Swartz and Young (now known as Stotler & Young PC).
Mrs. Graf enjoyed hunting for Elk in Saguache Park in the fall and fishing at Blue Mesa and Lake Powell.
Friends and family said she was hardworking and was always on the go, getting up very early and going to bed late at night.
Mrs. Graf was preceded in death by her husband; son Richard (Rick) G. Graf and great-grandson Jackson Oversole.
Survivors include her brother Larry Brown of Napma, Idaho; sister Susan Hetzel both in Nampa, Idaho; daughters Cindy (Jim) Salvi of Wickenburg, Arizona and Sandra (Mike) Oversole of Salida; grandchildren Rick (Katie) Graf of Falcon, Matt (Cassie) Salvi of Shepperd, Montana, Marie Salvi of Spokane Valley, Washinton, Jennifer (Josh) Valerio of Salida and Aaron (Samantha) Oversole of Salida; and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 12, 2020, at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home 203 E. Sackett Ave., Salida, CO 81201.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Nov. 13, 2020, in the Lewis & Glenn Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Guests are asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice, 301 Oak St. Unit E, Salida CO, 81201.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at www.lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.