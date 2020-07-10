Pamela Joan O’Hara, 71, of Salida died June 25, 2020, after battling with cancer.
She was born Nov. 2, 1948 in Holdrege, Nebraska to Wendell and Evelyn Anderson, one of seven children.
She grew up on a rural farm in Kearney, Nebraska.
She graduated from Kearney High School in 1967, and studied at the University of Nebraska in Kearney.
Ms. O’Hara worked many years as a professional seamstress, both privately as well as at Melanzana in Leadville and Phunkshun Wear in Silverthorne.
She also spent time working in sales and finance in the RV industry and as a young travel agent for many years she traveled extensively around the world.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Ms. O’Hara also had a big heart for animals and loved her cat.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, and gardening.
Ms. O’Hara was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her daughters Sheena O’Hara of Salida and Erin (Chris) Collier of Texas; grandchildren Maya and Willow O’Hara of Salida and Christy, Livia and Jacob Collier of Texas; sisters Connie VanMetre of Oregon, Barb (Mark) Wendell of Nebraska, Betty Cox of Oregon, Wendy (Ross) Lampshire of Loveland and Mary (Brent) Boerkircher of Nebraska; brother Mike (Wendy) Anderson of Denver; and 14 nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will gather to spread her ashes amongst the wildflowers at a date to be yet determined.
Arrangements were with Bailey-Kent Funeral Home in Leadville.
Online condolences may be offered at kentfuneralhomes.com.
