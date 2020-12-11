Lois Elaine Fields, 83, of Salida died Dec. 5, 2020 in Colorado Springs.
She was born in February, 1937 in Rockwell, Iowa to Roy Edward Eibey and Nita Belle Ayers Eibey.
After 20 years working for the State of Iowa at the Juvenile Home in Toledo, she then moved to Vail, and worked in property management before being transferred to Phoenix, Arizona.
In Phoenix she met and later married Glenn Fields.
After a vacation in Colorado they decided to make their home in the Salida area.
Mrs. Fields enjoyed woodworking, camping, stained glass artwork, painting and daily crossword puzzles.
She always had pets in her life and believed in adopting from animal shelters.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Richard Eibey; sister Irene Casebolt; husband Glenn Fields, and son Brian Teeter.
Survivors include her granddaughter Angela Welch of Iowa; step-sons Steven (Terry) Fields and wife Terry of Arizona and Mike (Wendy) Fields and wife Wendy of Arizona; step-grandchildren Caitlin, Emily, Morgan and Brian; sister-in-law Shirley Eibey of Clearlake, Iowa; niece Kathy (Ed) Schoerder of Garner, Iowa; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in Salida.
Arrangements were with Alternative Cremations in Colorado Springs.
