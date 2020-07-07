Robert “Bob” Ragan, 85, of Howard, died June 20, 2020
He was born June 5, 1935 in Burke, South Dakota and grew up in Davenport Iowa.
With his family, he founded Ragan Mechanical.
Mr. Ragan later moved to Howard where friends and family said he truly enjoyed life in the great outdoors.
They said the most important part of his life was family.
Mr. Ragan enjoyed family time, fishing, traveling and all his Shrine activities, especially supporting Shriners Hospitals for Children.
He was a master plumber, and a lifetime member of the Masons and Shriners.
He was preceded in death by his son, Neal.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Ragan; brother, Larry (Donna); sister, Sharon (Dave); daughter, Nylene (Richard); sons Shawn (Vivian) and Scott; daughter-in-law Debbie; step-children, Kathleen, Patricia (Rick), Karen (Bill), Tom (Kelly), and Mike (Julie); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A family celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are with Holt Family Funeral Home of Cañon City.
Online condolences may be offered atholtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
