Patrick Lynn Corporon, 74, of Saguache died April 2, 2023, at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo.
He was born Aug. 21, 1948, in Grand Junction to Billy and Fonelle Corporon.
Mr. Corporon enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, hunting and helping Tate and Kelly on the ranch.
He served his country in the U.S. Air Force as a helicopter pilot.
Friends and family said he was a proud American.
They said spending time with his family and friends was his greatest joy.
Mr. Corporon was preceded in death by his parents and two grandsons.
Survivors include his wife, Glenna Corporon; sister, Billie (John) Chelewski; brother, Alan (Lori) Corporon; daughters, Tisha (Steaven) Corporon, Joslin Reiger and Shawn Scanga; sons, Johnny Scanga, Donny Scanga and Tate (Kelly) Scanga; grandchildren Kaylynn (Josh) Critel, Ty (Caitlyn) Dunham, Mary Saiz, Chloe (Duncan) Thomas and JT (Jess) Scanga; great-grandchildren, Conner Critel, Logan and Gordy Scanga and Adalynne Kay Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. April 15, 2023, at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds North Building. Attendees are asked to park on the north side and enter by the west entrance.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
