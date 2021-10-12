Dannie Wayne “Dan” Estell, 71, died Sept. 20, 2021, at his Mesquite, Nevada home surrounded by family.
He was born Jan. 26, 1950, in Decatur, Illinois to Henry and Maxine (Schuman) Estell.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Mr. Estell attended the University of Illinois where he earned his masters degree in both education and science.
He married Juanita Sells Nov. 26, 1983.
Mr. Estell served as an educator on the Navajo Reservation at Lukachukai Boarding School and Kaibeto Boarding School.
He culminated his time there as principal of Rough Rock Elementary School.
Mr. Estell completed his educational career in Salida where he retired after 18 years as Longfellow Elementary School principal and a Salida School District administrator.
He enjoyed making wine, drinking scotch, golfing, fishing, hunting, camping and a brief stint at bull riding.
He was a member of Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
The Estells retired to Mesquite, Nevada where he enjoyed gambling at Dottie’s and Casablanca Casinos.
Friends and family said his greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother Mark Estell and his loyal dog Budd.
Survivors include his wife; children Trina (Brian) Mailboy of Kirkland, New Mexico, Nita (Vaughn) Salabye ot Tuba City, Arizona; Kalonna (Zane) Zeigler of Fort Belvoir, Virginia; mother of Decatur, Illinois; brothers Steven (Marcia) Estell and Tom (Myra Sharp) Estell both of Decatur Illinois; grandchildren TJ Sells, Tia Tsinnie, Cajsa May, Trinity Baker, Clay Mailboy, Eyan Mailboy, Zaden Salabye, Nizhoni Zeigeler, Danni Zeigler; great-grandchildren Nathaniel Baker and Tallulah May; and a family of close loving friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at 5 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021, at Salida Elks Lodge No. 808, 148 E. Second St.
Donations toward the cost of delivering Mr. Estell’s ashes to his home town may be made via Zelle, Kalonna 432-212-9629.
Arrangements were with Virgin Valley Mortuary of Mequite, Nevada.
