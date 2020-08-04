Mark Anthony DeLeo, 40, lifelong resident of Salida, died July 23, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born Dec. 21, 1979, in Salida, to Frank and Katie (Edwards) DeLeo.
Mr. DeLeo was a graduate of Salida High School.
He married Tambrae Rand May 12, 2007, in Salida.
Mr. DeLeo enjoyed bow hunting, baseball, softball, boating, playing golf and spending time with his family.
He owned and operated Black Sheep Concrete.
His family said he was amazing when it came to working with concrete, was a great father, a gifted athlete, a wonderful husband and friend.
They said he was always willing to help others and that continued after his death as he was an organ donor.
Survivors include his parents Frank (Rachel) DeLeo of Salida, and Katie (Frank) Croft of Salida; wife of Salida; children Aceton, Trice Levi, Ava Bell and Gavin DeLeo of Salida; brothers Mike (Alicia) DeLeo and Vince DeLeo of Salida; sister Angie DeLeo of Salida; niece Adalis DeLeo; nephew Dylan Deleo; grandmother Jean Edwards of Salida; and many aunts and uncles.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Friends who desire may make memorial contributions to the GoFundMe account that has been set up. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.