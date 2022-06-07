Amanda Suzanne Harsh, 46, of Colorado Springs died May 17, 2022.
She was born Dec. 24, 1975, in Pueblo to Phil and Marti Harsh.
She attended elementary and middle schools in Pueblo, then moved to Salida in 1990. She attended Salida High School and was on the gymnastics team, graduating in 1994.
Ms. Harsh continued her education at University of Nebraska-Kearney.
She worked in the recreation business both in rafting and skiing before moving to Colorado Springs and then to Manitou Springs.
She remained in the service industry, which included various restaurants, the Broadmoor Spa and a pet-sitting business.
Ms. Harsh lived in Pueblo for several years, where she continued her pet sitting as well as working in the restaurant industry.
She returned to Colorado Springs when she met her partner, Tony Teigen, whom she called the love of her life. She began to work with him in the MRI installation business.
The romance allowed her to travel throughout the United States, something she always wanted to do.
Her family and friends said she had a contagious smile, “a true energy that lit up a room”; she loved all her family and friends fiercely; and most of all was extremely loyal.
Ms. Harsh loved a good hike, any opportunity to dance, the beach and the opportunity to connect with any human or animal.
Family and friends said she always let you know when she was thinking of you, whether it was a phone call, a text, sharing a song that reminded her of you or just spontaneously stopping by.
They also said she was a true whisperer to all God’s creations and loved all her pets deeply. She knew how to connect animals to humans, and that is why she spent her life rescuing and caring for her animal friends.
Survivors include her sister, Holly Smith Harsh; nieces, Zoe and Mara Smith; partner, Tony Teigen of Colorado Springs; and numerous special friends, cousins, aunts and uncles in Nebraska and across the nation.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be designated to the Methodist Endowment Fund and to One Dog at a Time Colorado Dog Rescue, for which she volunteered and donated her time, money and love for many years.
Her memorial services will be at 1 p.m. June 11, 2022, at Salida United Methodist Church with a reception to follow at Salida SteamPlant.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
