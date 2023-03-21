Mark Ray McElroy, 69, of Cody, Wyoming, died March 11, 2023, in Billings, Montana.
He was born Oct. 27, 1953, in Flagler to Lawrence and Eunice McElroy in a family of nine.
Mr. McElroy worked for Mountain Bell, US West, Qwest, CenturyTel and CenturyLink in Aspen, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Buena Vista, Salida, Fairplay, Westcliffe and surrounding areas.
He was a former member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Salida.
His oldest son, Noah McElroy, said, “Dad was always willing to try something new, diving headfirst into a new hobby.”
Middle son Caleb McElroy said, “He never gave up on the people he loved.”
Stepson James Molde said, “Mark – a great husband, father and man. I will love you always, Mark. Thank you for the amazing memories.”
His wife, Maureen McElroy, said, “For 27 beautiful years Mark enriched and challenged mine. He fed my soul with his passion for life, nature, adventure, keen intelligence and humor. His spirit will illuminate my soul forever. He was truly a gift to all who knew him.”
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Noah (Amie) and Caleb McElroy, both of Denver; stepson, James (Amanda) Molde of Highlands Ranch; siblings, Mickey (Gene) Hase, Margaret (Gary) Hinman, Patricia, Larry (Nancy), Mike, Lester (Diane) McElroy and Kristy (Tony) Ornelas; grandchildren, Cameron, Jackson, Emerson, Ashton, Clare (Bear) and Emma James; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are with Ballard Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cody.
